Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: José Luis
Last name(s): Blanco Diéguez

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE


b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
13.3520 EUR 50070.00 EUR
13.4990 EUR 26998.09 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.4031 EUR 77068.09 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Nordex SE

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

18059 Rostock

Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com





 
