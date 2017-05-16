DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information





15.05.2017 / 19:28





Munich, May 15, 2017



In the period from May 08, 2017 to, and including, May 12,2017

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 773,030 shares within the framework

of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No

2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:









Date

Number of shares

Average price (EUR)

08 May 2017

161,466

173.2647

09 May 2017

154,621

173.7671

10 May 2017

159,376

173.3312

11 May 2017

152,747

173.1417

12 May 2017

144,820

172.7010



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, May 12

2017 amounts to 7,472,978 shares.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic

trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit

institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

