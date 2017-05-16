DGAP-CMS: Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


15.05.2017 / 19:28


Munich, May 15, 2017

In the period from May 08, 2017 to, and including, May 12,2017
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 773,030 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of February 16, 2017 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a)
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No
2016/1052.

DateNumber of sharesAverage price (EUR)
08 May 2017161,466173.2647
09 May 2017154,621173.7671
10 May 2017159,376173.3312
11 May 2017152,747173.1417
12 May 2017144,820172.7010

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since February 17, 2017 through, and including, May 12
2017 amounts to 7,472,978 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic
trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit
institution that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
