1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Nuy Investment Holdings B.V



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Mr

First name:

Timothy

Last name(s):

Nuy

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

MyBucks S.A.





b) LEI





4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

LU1404975507





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

15.00 EUR





566460 EUR



15.00 EUR





954795 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

15.0000 EUR





1521255.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-12; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



