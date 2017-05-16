DGAP-DD: MyBucks S.A. english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


15.05.2017 / 22:17



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Nuy Investment Holdings B.V

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Mr
First name: Timothy
Last name(s): Nuy
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MyBucks S.A.


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU1404975507


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
15.00 EUR 566460 EUR
15.00 EUR 954795 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
15.0000 EUR 1521255.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: MyBucks S.A.

14, rue Edward Steichen

L-2540 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Internet: www.mybucks.com





 
