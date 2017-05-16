DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





Plans for further structural development of the Merck Group





16-May-2017 / 11:48 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Merck KGaA is currently working on measures for the further structural development of its business sectors Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials. In this context also a transfer of the relevant business sectors to subsidiaries is envisaged. The goal is for one an improved steering of the operative sectors. Also, the internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors. The implementation and its specific legal design are subject to further analysis and decision making by the executive board and other competent bodies. The implementation would also require the approval of Merck KGaA"s shareholder meeting. As of today a potential implementation is intended mainly for the financial year 2018.



16-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

