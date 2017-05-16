DGAP-Adhoc: Plans for further structural development of the Merck Group

Merck KGaA is currently working on measures for the further structural development of its business sectors Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials. In this context also a transfer of the relevant business sectors to subsidiaries is envisaged. The goal is for one an improved steering of the operative sectors. Also, the internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors. The implementation and its specific legal design are subject to further analysis and decision making by the executive board and other competent bodies. The implementation would also require the approval of Merck KGaA"s shareholder meeting. As of today a potential implementation is intended mainly for the financial year 2018.







