DGAP-Adhoc: Plans for further structural development of the Merck Group
2017. május 16., kedd, 11:48
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Merck KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Merck KGaA is currently working on measures for the further structural development of its business sectors Healthcare, Life Science and Performance Materials. In this context also a transfer of the relevant business sectors to subsidiaries is envisaged. The goal is for one an improved steering of the operative sectors. Also, the internal processes and structures shall be orientated more consequently towards the continuing growth dynamic of the sectors. The implementation and its specific legal design are subject to further analysis and decision making by the executive board and other competent bodies. The implementation would also require the approval of Merck KGaA"s shareholder meeting. As of today a potential implementation is intended mainly for the financial year 2018.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Merck KGaA
|Frankfurter Str. 250
|64293 Darmstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6151 72 - 3321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6151 72 - 913321
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@merckgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.merck.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006599905
|WKN:
|659990
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
572717 16-May-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]