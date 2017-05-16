DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


16.05.2017 / 12:25


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2017
German: http://ir.wirecard.de/websites/wc/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#finanzberichte
English: http://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#finanzberichte













Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG

Einsteinring 35

85609 Aschheim b. München

Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com





 
