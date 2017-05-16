DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





16.05.2017 / 12:25





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 18, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 18, 2017

German: http://ir.wirecard.de/websites/wc/German/3000/news-_-publikationen.html#finanzberichte

English: http://ir.wirecard.com/websites/wc/English/3000/news-_-publications.html#finanzberichte





