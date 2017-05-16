DGAP-News: PANTALEON Entertainment AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture





PANTALEON Entertainment AG: Bruno Wu"s Sun Seven Stars Media and PANTAFLIX sign strategic partnership for implementing a global VoD-system





16.05.2017 / 14:30







Bruno Wu"s Sun Seven Stars Media and PANTAFLIX sign strategic partnership for implementing a global VoD-system





- German-Chinese-American VoD joint venture



- Target group of retail consumers and business-to-business



- Global availability without territorial restrictions





Shanghai / Hong Kong / New York / Berlin, 16 May 2017 - The Chinese media mogul Bruno Wu and Dan Maag, CEO of German-based PANTALEON Entertainment signed a contract in Shanghai today for establishing a joint venture in the video-on-demand (VoD) sector. The joint venture combines the global resources and expertise of Bruno Wu"s Sun Seven Stars Media Group Network with companies like Wecast Network Inc. (NASDAQ: WCST) from New York and Hong Kong-based Redrock Capital Limited with the innovative technology of Berlin-based PANTAFLIX GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PANTALEON Entertainment AG (XETRA:PAL).



The new company, headquartered in Germany and with locations in China and the USA, will use PANTAFLIX"s superior VoD technology and the content and market access provided by Bruno Wu"s group of companies to offer innovative and unique solutions worldwide in the retail consumer and business-to-business segments. Bruno Wu"s companies will own together 50% of the joint venture, with PANTAFLIX owning the other 50%.



The joint venture combines "German engineering" in the VoD sector with the vast resources of one of China"s biggest and most diversified private media and investment companies. In addition to the technological infrastructure provided by PANTAFLIX, which allows for global marketing of films and other content, some 100,000 film titles are expected over the next two years and will be commercialised all around the world with high-calibre partners.



"We will deploy world"s first transactional platform as a service (PaaS) to tap in the $95 billion film and TV B2B licensing market, currently all offline," explains Bruno Wu, co-chairman and CEO of Sun Seven Stars Entertainment & Media Group Limited. "There are no territorial restrictions anywhere for the intended use of the app."

"With Bruno Wu and his group of companies, we have found the best possible partner for taking on a leading position in global VoD business," adds PANTALEON-CEO Dan Maag. "This first German-Chinese joint venture in the VoD sector will have the capacity to change the global entertainment market for good."

About Bruno Wu:



Mr. Wu is the founder, co-chairman and CEO of Sun Seven Stars Media Group Limited, one of the largest and most diversified private media and investment companies in China. Its predecessor is Sun Media Investment Holdings Group, which was established by Mr. Wu and Ms. Lan Yang in 1999 and became one of the leading entertainment, media and investment companies in Asia after 10 years of growth. Sun Seven Stars Media Group Limited incudes Sun Media Group, Wecast Media Group, Seven Stars Global Culture Group, Sun News Group and Sun Medical Group. It has offices in over ten major cities globally including Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, New York, LA, Paris, London and Toronto with combined annual revenue of multiple billions of US dollars.

About Wecast Network, Inc. (http://corporate.wecastnetworkinc.com):



Wecast Network is aiming to be the leading provider of total B2B business solutions for today"s constantly evolving business landscape. With a focus on "BASE" or Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Supply Chain & Exchanges, Wecast is organized into three cloud-based categories and business units: Smart Intellectual Property Cloud, Smart Sales Cloud (Products), and the Transactional Cloud. With the three clouds functioning both independently and interdependently, Wecast is creating a vertical, transactional and flexible platform for today"s global enterprises.



The Company"s mission and vision is to be the world"s leading cloud-based, total B2B enterprise solution + platform provider that empowers businesses to grow with Big Data technology.



Wecast is headquartered in both New York, NY and Beijing, China.

About pantaflix.com:



pantaflix.com is an innovative and cloud-based Video-on-Demand (VoD) platform, which for the first time enables filmmakers and rights owners to market their productions to a worldwide audience in over 240 territories with just a few clicks. By eliminating the middlemen, pantaflix.com offers immediate market access to the exploitation chain. 75 percent of sales go straight to the producer, 25 percent to pantaflix.com. Thus, producers receive up to 7.5 times as much revenue as from traditional platforms. In 2015, worldwide VoD sales totalled 11.2 billion Euros, a sum which is expected to double by 2020, as viewing habits change permanently - away from linear broadcast TV to flexible VoD services, including on mobile digital devices such as smartphones and tablet PCs. Thanks to its innovative approach, pantaflix.com has the potential for above-average growth in this market.

About PANTALEON Entertainment AG:



PANTALEON Entertainment AG is one of the fastest growing media companies in Europe. The group, as a leading producer of feature films with world-class distribution partners such as Warner Bros. and Amazon Prime, developed high growth dynamics from the start. The financial success of the content division paid in for the formation of the disruptive video-on-demand (VoD) game changer pantaflix.com, a 100% daughter of PANTALEON that just recently initiated its global roll-out. For more information: www.pantaleonentertainment.com and www.pantaflix.com

