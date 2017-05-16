DGAP-PVR: Grammer AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2017. május 16., kedd, 15:17
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Grammer AG
Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act for Europe-wide publication
Publication in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act
Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act
Ms. Bifeng Wu, Wing Sing International Co., Ltd., JAP Capital Limited and JAP Capital Holding GmbH served on GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Amberg, Germany - in reference to their voting right notification of April 27, 2017 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act - the following notification on May 12, 2017 in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act:
"Joint notification in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act
Dear Mr. ,
We represent
- Ms. Bifeng Wu,
On behalf and with the authorization of the notifying parties, we hereby notify you in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act as follows:
1. The notifying parties are pursuing strategic goals with their investment.
2. The notifying parties intend to obtain further voting rights over the next twelve months through acquisition or by other means.
3. The notifying parties intend to exert influence on the composition of GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s administration, management and supervisory bodies.
4. The notifying parties are currently not seeking any material change in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft"s capital structure, particularly with respect to the ratio of equity to debt and its dividend policy.
5. In accordance with Section 27a (1) Sentence 4 of the German Securities Trading Act, we additionally inform you that JAP Capital Holding GmbH has utilized debt capital for the acquisition of its investment in GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft."
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
574491 16.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG increases its stake in ARIVA.DE AG to 67%
[2016.12.06. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG entfaltet hohe Wachstumsdynamik im 3. Quartal
[2016.11.15. 08:00]