Bremen, May 16, 2017. The shareholders of the OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005936124) will receive a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share entitled to dividend for 2016 (previous year EUR 0.40). The annual general meeting of the company has approved by a great majority a relevant proposal submitted by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board.

The following further items on the agenda have also been approved by the shareholders by a great majority: Ratification of the acts of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board and appointment of the auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Bremen.

The shareholders meeting took place this morning with about 300 shareholders taking part, just like in the previous years, at the head office in Bremen.





