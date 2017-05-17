DGAP-AFR: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


16.05.2017 / 17:26


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 14, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 14, 2017
German: http://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/investoren/ad-hoc-finanzberichte/finanzberichte-publikationen/
English: http://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/en/investors/ad-hoc-announcements/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Ritterstraße 7

49740 Haselünne

Germany
Internet: www.berentzen-gruppe.de





 
