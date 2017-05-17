DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





16.05.2017





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2017

German: http://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/dateien/Investoren/Finanzberichte_Meldungen/Jahresfinanzbericht_2016.pdf

English: http://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/dateien/Investoren/Finanzberichte_Meldungen/Annual_Financial_Report_2016.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2017

German: http://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/dateien/Investoren/Finanzberichte_Meldungen/Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht_2016.pdf

English: http://www.berentzen-gruppe.de/fileadmin/dateien/Investoren/Finanzberichte_Meldungen/Group_Annual_Financial_Report_2016.pdf





