DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG


Correction of a release from 05.05.2017, 17:50 CET/CEST


16.05.2017 / 21:36


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
































































Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on 05.05.2017



1. Details of issuer


Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


UBS Group AG

Zurich
Switzerland


4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

28 Apr 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 11.39 % 1.35 % 12.74 % 2066773131
Previous notification 1.77 % 2.78 % 4.55 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0005140008 0 235503079 0 % 11.39 %
Total 235503079 11.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG






















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares
jederzeit - at any time 6556187 0.32 %
Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral
jederzeit - at any time 14350613 0.69 %
Physically Settled Long Call Options
16.06.2017 - 20.12.2019 1261343 0.06 %
    Total 22168143 1.07 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG





































Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Short Put Options
19.05.2017 - 21.12.2018 Physical 4571954 0.22 %
Equity Futures
19.05.2017 - 16.06.2017 Cash 232889 0.01 %
Long Call Options
15.03.2020 - 31.12.2050 Cash 40000 0.002 %
Equity Swaps
08.06.2017 - 16.01.2020 Cash 789982 0.04 %
Short Put Warrants
09.06.2017 - 15.12.2017 Cash 631 0.00 %
      Total 5635456 0.27 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:












































































































































































































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Life Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Americas Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.       %       %       %
UBS Asset Management Trust Company       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Americas Holding LLC       %       %       %
UBS Securities LLC       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Switzerland AG       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Europe SE       %       %       %
UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS O"Connor Limited       %       %       %
 


UBS Group AG       %       %       %
UBS AG 10.88 % 1.13 % 12.00 %
UBS Bank SA       %       %       %
UBS Gestión Sociedad Gestora de Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva SA       %       %       %
 


 



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Over the majority of the shares disclosed under WpHG 21 UBS has legal title ownership only. UBS holds these shares as a prime broker for clients. 













Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG

Taunusanlage 12

60325 Frankfurt a. M.

Germany
Internet: www.db.com





 
