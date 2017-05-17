

1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Bank AG



Taunusanlage 12



60325 Frankfurt a. M.



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





UBS Group AG









Zurich

Switzerland







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

28 Apr 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

11.39 %

1.35 %

12.74 %

2066773131

Previous notification

1.77 %

2.78 %

4.55 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0005140008

0

235503079

0 %

11.39 %

Total

235503079

11.39 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



jederzeit - at any time

6556187

0.32 %

Right to substitute shares delivered as collateral



jederzeit - at any time

14350613

0.69 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options



16.06.2017 - 20.12.2019

1261343

0.06 %





Total

22168143

1.07 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Short Put Options



19.05.2017 - 21.12.2018

Physical

4571954

0.22 %

Equity Futures



19.05.2017 - 16.06.2017

Cash

232889

0.01 %

Long Call Options



15.03.2020 - 31.12.2050

Cash

40000

0.002 %

Equity Swaps



08.06.2017 - 16.01.2020

Cash

789982

0.04 %

Short Put Warrants



09.06.2017 - 15.12.2017

Cash

631

0.00 %







Total

5635456

0.27 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Third Party Management Company S.A.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Europe SE (Luxembourg Branch)

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS O"Connor Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

10.88 %

1.13 %

12.00 %

UBS Bank SA

%

%

%

UBS Gestión Sociedad Gestora de Instituciones de Inversión Colectiva SA

%

%

%



















9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Over the majority of the shares disclosed under WpHG 21 UBS has legal title ownership only. UBS holds these shares as a prime broker for clients.



