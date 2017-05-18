DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: FP is attacking with ACT: 8% rise in revenues in Q1 2017
2017. május 18., csütörtök, 06:53
DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Corporate news
FP is attacking with ACT: 8% rise in revenues in Q1 2017
- Quarterly revenues climbs to EUR55.5 million
- EBITDA improves to EUR8.3 million
- Adjusted free cash flow increases to EUR4.3 million
Berlin, 18 May 2017. Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG, an expert in secure and efficient communication, saw further growth in the first quarter of 2017. Revenues climbed by 8.1% to EUR55.5 million. At the same time, the company intensified the implementation of the ACT strategy and FP Fit programme. Despite the associated expenses of EUR0.6 million, the FP Group increased EBITDA by 1.7% to EUR8.3 million; the EBITDA margin was 15%. In the first three months, the company achieved strong free cash flow, improving by 17% to EUR1.9 million as against the previous year. Adjusted for investments in finance lease receivables and M&A, the FP Group increased free cash flow by 83% to EUR4.3 million.
Franking machine business on course for growth
As announced, success in the franking machine business goes hand in hand with a rise in amortisation and depreciation. As a result, EBIT amounted to EUR3.4 million in the first quarter of 2017 after EUR4.0 million in the previous year. Consolidated net income amounted to EUR2.2 million compared with EUR2.5 million in the first quarter of 2016. Earnings per share (EPS) almost remained at the level of the previous year despite higher expenses for the implementation of the strategy and reached 14 cents as against 15 cents in the previous year. Without taking ACT expenses into account, net income and EPS were above the previous year"s level.
Confirmation of the guidance for 2017 as a whole
FP continues successful course with ACT
Contact:
Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
Media Relations
Telephone: +49 (0)30 220 660 410
Telefax: +49 (0)30 220 660 425
E-Mail: pr@francotyp.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
574995 18.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]