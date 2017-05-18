DGAP-News: First Sensor AG: First Sensor makes modest start to fiscal year in line with expectations
2017. május 18., csütörtök, 07:55
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
First Sensor makes modest start to fiscal year in line with expectations
- Sales amount to EUR34.3 million due to expiration of major order at the end of 2016
- EBIT on track at EUR1.8 million, EBIT margin of 5.1%
- Executive Board confirms forecast for fiscal year 2017
First Sensor AG, a developer and manufacturer of standard products and customer-specific solutions in the growth market of sensors and sensor systems, made a restrained start to the year in line with expectations. Sales in the first quarter of 2017 amounted to EUR34.3 million, representing a decline of EUR3.2 million or 8.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This was attributable to the expiration of a major order in the Mobility segment at the end of 2016. EBIT improved to EUR1.8 million in comparison to the previous quarter (EUR1.6 million), but was down EUR0.4 million on the same quarter of the previous year (EUR2.2 million) in line with the sales development. Net profit for the period of EUR1.2 million was reported, with earnings per share of EUR0.13 (previous year: EUR1.7 million, EPS EUR0.16).
"The business performance in the first quarter was in line with our expectations, since after the dynamic development in 2016 we must first compensate for the expiration of a major order at the end of last year," says Dr. Dirk Rothweiler, CEO of First Sensor AG. "At the same time, incoming orders and orders on hand have improved significantly, making us confident of achieving our sales and earnings targets for fiscal year 2017."
Target markets
Incoming orders and orders on hand
Balance and cash flow
Employees
Outlook
The Interim Report Q1 2017 is available for download on the Internet at http://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications/quarterly-reports/.
- Presentation Q1 Interim Report on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 2 pm: http://firstsensor180517-live.audio-webcast.com
- The 2017 Annual General Meeting of First Sensor AG takes place on Wednesday, May 24th, 2017 at Pentahotel Berlin Köpenick, Grünauer Straße 1, 12557 Berlin
Quarterly Results at a Glance*
*Rounding differences may arise.
First Sensor AG Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
575045 18.05.2017
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]