va-Q-tec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 23, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 23, 2017

German: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/German/420/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.va-q-tec.com/websites/vaqtec/English/420/financial-reports.html





