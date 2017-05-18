DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.: Closing of the merger of Advanced Vision Technology (A.V.T.) Ltd.
2017. május 18., csütörtök, 11:37
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Takeover
Closing of the merger of Advanced Vision Technology (A.V.T.) Ltd.
Advanced Vision Technology (A.V.T.) Ltd. (6 Hanagar St., Hod Hasharon 45241, Israel. WKN: 931340 / ISIN: IL0010837248 / XTRA: VSJ; listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse -"FWB", Prime Standard) ("AVT" or the "Company") announces the closing of the merger of Pelican Merger Sub Ltd., a company organized and existing under the laws of Israel and having its registered seat in Israel, with and into the Company. The merger agreement was approved by a special shareholders meeting of AVT held on 18th April, 2017 and has become effective upon the issuance of the Merger Certificate by the Israeli Registrar of Companies in Jerusalem, Israel, on 18th May, 2017. As a result of the closing of the merger the Company has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pelican Merger Holdings Israel Ltd. and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Danaher Corporation and as from such time all shares in AVT were converted into the right to receive cash consideration in the amount of EUR 14.50 (fourteen Euro and fifty Euro cents) per share.
The listing of AVT"s shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) is expected to be discontinued with effect as of the end of 18th May 2017; the revocation of the admission to trading on the regulated market of the FWB is expected soon.
ABOUT AVT
AVT is a global leader in print process control, quality assurance, and press control for the packaging, labels, and commercial print industries. Backed by state-of-the-art technology and field-proven solutions, more than 7,000 AVT systems are installed at customer sites worldwide. AVT is headquartered in Hod-Hasharon, Israel with sales, marketing, and support offices in the United States, Europe and China.
Contact:
Udi Bar Sela, CFO
Advanced Vision Technology Ltd (AVT) Ltd.
Phone: +972-9-7614444
Fax: +972-9-7614555
Email: udibs@avt-inc.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.
|Hanagar 6
|45241 Neve Ne"eman, Hod Hasharon
|Israel
|Phone:
|+972 9 761-4444
|Fax:
|+972 9 761-4555
|E-mail:
|IR@avt-inc.com
|Internet:
|www.avt-inc.com
|ISIN:
|IL0010837248
|WKN:
|931340
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
575175 18-May-2017 CET/CEST
