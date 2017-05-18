DGAP-AFR: USU Software AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

USU Software AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)
Date of disclosure / German: May 24, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: May 24, 2017
German: http://www.usu.de/de/investoren/finanzberichte
English: http://www.usu.de/en/investors/financial-reports/













Language: English
Company: USU Software AG

Spitalhof

71696 Möglingen

Germany
Internet: www.usu-software.de





 
