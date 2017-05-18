DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Annual General Meeting confirms the members of the Supervisory Board standing for re-election and elects Marianne Loner as a new member; dividend proposal of EUR 0.38 per share passes unanimously

Frankfurt am Main, 18 May 2017 - ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ProCredit Holding), based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the international ProCredit group, which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe. Yesterday the company held its first regular Annual General Meeting since becoming listed on the Stock Exchange in December 2016.

The members of the Supervisory Board standing for re-election, Dr Claus-Peter Zeitinger, Christian Krämer, Petar Slavov and Jasper Snoek, were confirmed unanimously. Also unanimously, Ms Marianne Loner was newly elected to the Supervisory Board on the occasion of the Annual General Meeting. The participants at the Annual General Meeting thereby followed all of the recommendations put forth by the management.

Ms Marianne Loner is a former banker with decades of experience in finance and asset management, and as a board member, in the insurance and pension industries.

In their yesterday"s constituent meeting, the members of the Supervisory Board re-elected Dr Claus-Peter Zeitinger as Chairman of the Board, which will be composed as follows:

Dr Claus-Peter Zeitinger, Chairman



Christian Krämer, Deputy Chairman



Marianne Loner



Rainer Ottenstein



Petar Slavov



Jasper Snoek

In each case unanimously, the Annual General Meeting also approved the ratification of the personally liable shareholder and the Supervisory Board, selected the auditor for the 2017 financial year and accepted the dividend proposal of EUR 0.38 per share. This will be the second year in a row that the company is distributing 1/3 of the profit to shareholders.

Detailed information on the voting results for the individual agenda items, as well as more information about the Annual General Meeting, will be published on the company"s website: www.procredit-holding.com/en/investor-relations/hauptversammlung-annual-general-meeting.html

Contact:

Andrea Kaufmann, Group Communications, ProCredit Holding, Tel.: +49 69 951 437 138,



E-mail: Andrea.Kaufmann@procredit-group.com

The ProCredit group

ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA, based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is the parent company of the international ProCredit group, which consists of banks for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and whose operational focus is on South Eastern and Eastern Europe. In addition to this regional presence, the ProCredit group is also active in South America and Germany. The company"s shares are traded on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The anchor shareholders of ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA include the strategic investors Zeitinger Invest and ProCredit Staff Invest (comprising the investment vehicles for ProCredit staff), the Dutch DOEN Participaties BV, KfW Development Bank and IFC (part of the World Bank Group). In accordance with the German Banking Act, as the group"s superordinated company, ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA is supervised on a consolidated level by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) and the German Bundesbank. More information can be found on the company"s website at www.procredit-holding.com.