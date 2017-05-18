DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG: Existing trends continued
2017. május 18., csütörtök, 16:30
DGAP-News: MeVis Medical Solutions AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Significant revenue contributions from services
Bremen, May 18, 2017 - MeVis Medical Solutions AG [ISIN: DE000A0LBFE4], a leading provider of medical imaging software, today announced its figures for the first half of fiscal year 2017 (reporting period: October 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.
Sales generated in the second quarter of 2017 amounted to EUR 4,219 k, up 9 % compared to the same quarter in the previous year (EUR 3,876 k). The development support services provided to Hologic accounted for a substantial share of this increase. As a result, sales rose year on year to
Operating costs increased significantly in the second quarter of 2017, as planned. Personnel expenses saw a substantial 53 % increase because of exercised stock options, cumulated for the first half of the year, this corresponds to a rise of 18 %. At EUR 527 k (prev. year: EUR 529 k), other operating expenses remained constant year on year in the second quarter. Cumulated for the first half of the year, other operating expenses fell 22 % year on year.
Depreciation and amortization came to EUR 677 k (down 25 % year on year, primarily due to lower scheduled write-downs on capitalized development costs), resulting in EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) of EUR 3,610 k (up a significant 78 % on the previous year"s figure of EUR 2,033 k) for the reporting period and a corresponding EBIT margin of 37 % (prev. year: 26 %).
The financial result improved significantly year on year, from EUR -979 k to EUR 1,095 k. Effects from the development of the US dollar exchange rate, combined with a high share of liquidity in US dollars, were largely responsible for this.
The tax result stood at EUR -1,150 k. After-tax earnings consequently fell by EUR 540 k to EUR 3,555 k, which is equivalent to undiluted earnings per share of EUR 1.95 (prev. year: EUR 2.25).
The interim report for Q3 2017 will be published August 22, 2017. The company"s financial reports are available for download on the following website:
http://www.mevis.de/en/investor-relations/financial-reports/
