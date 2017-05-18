DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





18.05.2017 / 17:25





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 24, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: May 24, 2017

German: http://www.eventim.de/obj/media/DE-eventim/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/quartalsmitteilung-01-01-31-03-2017.pdf

English: http://www.eventim.de/obj/media/en/relations/financialReportDownload/2017/quarterly-statement-january-1st-march-31st-2017.pdf





18.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

