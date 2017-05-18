







Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Plc.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



Mr

Udo

Kratz







2. Reason for the notification





a) Position / status



Member of the management team











b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor





Dialog Semiconductor Plc.











529900QA2LORU6646N15









4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Share

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following exercise of options held under Dialog Semiconductor plc"s Executive Incentive Plan











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



0.12 EUR

1,000 EUR











d) Aggregated information



0.12 EUR

1,000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2017-05-16











f) Place of the transaction



XETRA

XTRA







4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Share

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Acquisition of shares following exercise of options held under Dialog Semiconductor plc"s Employee Share Option Plan











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



16.00 EUR

22,000 EUR











d) Aggregated information



16.00 EUR

22,000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2017-05-16











f) Place of the transaction



XETRA

XTRA







4. Details of the transaction(s)





a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code



Share

GB0059822006











b) Nature of the transaction



Sale of shares











c) Price(s) and volume(s)



45.95 EUR

23,000 EUR











d) Aggregated information



45.95 EUR

23,000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction



2017-05-16











f) Place of the transaction



XETRA

XTRA

























