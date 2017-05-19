DGAP-News: bmp Holding AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results





Berlin, 19 May 2017 - bmp Holding AG (ISIN DE000A2E3772 - "bmp"), a group of companies focusing on online commerce in the sleep products segment, started the 2017 financial year as expected.

Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 3.2 million in the first three months of the year, corresponding to a year-on-year decrease in revenue (previous year: EUR 4.2 million). This was mainly attributable to the tight liquidity position, which led to a significant decrease in the Group"s marketing expenses. Extraordinary effects at sleepz and Matratzen Union also had a positive impact on revenue in the same period of the previous year, resulting in the strongest quarter of 2016.

Due to a lower cost of materials ratio1) of 66.2% (previous year: 69.5%), gross profit 2) amounted to EUR 1.1 million in the first quarter of the year, corresponding to a slight decrease as against the previous year (EUR 1.3 million). At minus EUR 0.4 million, EBITDA3) is thus roughly at the level of the previous year.

As a result, the Executive Board still expects to achieve year-on-year revenue growth of approximately 25% to around EUR 18 million in 2017 together with the companies of the Matratzen Union Group and sleepz.

Any effects resulting from potential acquisitions cannot be included in the forecast yet, but have now also become a possibility via the issue of shares following the capital reduction performed in April.

At the beginning of May, Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co. KGaA ("Heliad") was the first strategic partner to get involved with bmp as part of a capital increase. This partnership is now set to promote the expansion of bmp. The extent to which Heliad"s investment in Cubitato, which also operates an online business in the sleep products segment with www.bettenriese.de, can be incorporated into bmp is currently being assessed. Fully integrating the subsidiaries in this way is also a possibility.

"It is our firm intention to quickly position ourselves among our competitors as one of the leading online commerce groups in the segment of sleep products," explained Oliver Borrmann, Member of bmp"s Executive Board. "This is why we are also open to the idea of taking on further strategic partners, and we are also holding talks about this in addition to capital increases with subscription rights for shareholders. Our aim is to present a sustainable growth strategy to our shareholders at the Annual General Meeting."

The quarterly report (Q1) will be published at www.bmp-holding.de on 31 May 2017.

1) The cost of materials ratio is calculated as follows: cost of materials in relation to revenue



2) Gross profit is calculated as follows: revenue less cost of materials



3) EBITDA is calculated as follows: earnings from continuing operations without taking interest, taxes and depreciations on tangible and intangible fixed assets into account