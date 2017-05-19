DGAP-DD: HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. english

2017. május 19., péntek, 14:32








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.05.2017 / 14:31



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Hueck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.


b) LEI

529900PLX4ADJFWIY024 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A13SX22


b) Nature of the transaction

Acceptance of the inheritance of 77.365 shares of the HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. as part of a community of heirs including 6 persons who are not subject to the reporting obligations prescribed in Art. 19 MAR


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-02-02; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













19.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Rixbecker Str. 75

59552 Lippstadt

Germany
Internet: www.hella.de/ir





 
End of News DGAP News Service



35321  19.05.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum