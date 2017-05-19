DGAP-News: Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





P R E S S R E L E A S E No. 14/2017

Annual General Meeting of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft

Shareholders content with business developments - dividend rises

- Shareholders approve Executive Board and Supervisory Board

- Dividend for the 2016 financial year at EUR 0.25 per common share

- Changes in the Supervisory Board

Haselünne/Hanover, May 19, 2017 - The shareholders of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN: DE0005201602), which is traded on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, expressed their satisfaction with the positive development of the corporate group"s business in the past 2016 financial year at the annual general meeting held in Hanover today. In total, consolidated revenues rose by 7.3% to EUR 170.0 million (2015: EUR 158.5 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at EUR 10.5 million, as much as 38.2% higher than in the previous year (2015: EUR 7.6 million). The shareholders approved the Executive Board and Supervisory Board accordingly by a large majority. 35.5% of Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft"s share capital was represented at the annual general meeting.

The shareholders further passed a resolution to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.25 per common share. On the basis of the current share price, this corresponds to a yield of around 2.2%. The dividend for the 2015 financial year stood at EUR 0.20 per common share. This means that a total of around EUR 2.3 million is being distributed to the shareholders; in the previous year this figure stood at EUR 1.9 million.

The agenda of the annual general meeting also included by-elections to the Supervisory Board. At the meeting in Hanover, the shareholders elected Mr. Daniël M.G. van Vlaardingen, Prof. Dr. Roland Klose, Mr. Hendrik H. van der Lof and Mr. Frank Schübel, formerly the Executive Board Spokesman, to the Supervisory Board. Frank Schübel was elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the supervisory board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting. After his election, he stated: "I am pleased that I will be able to continue working to implement the strategic decisions we have taken in recent years as a member of the Supervisory Board in future, thus making a contribution to ensuring continuity in the Group"s development." Frank Schübel"s term of office on the Executive Board also ended at the close of the annual general meeting. Mr. Oliver Schwegmann will join the Executive Board as of June 1, 2017 and assume the areas of responsibility held to date by Frank Schübel.



About the Berentzen Group:



The Berentzen Group is a broad-based beverage company operating in the following three segments: Spirits, Non-alcoholic Beverages and Fresh Juice Systems. The Berentzen Group is one of the oldest producers of spirits in Germany with a corporate history going back over 250 years. Today, it has a presence in more than 60 countries around the world with well-known brands like Berentzen and Puschkin and attractively priced private label products. In its Non-alcoholic Beverages segment, the corporate group produces mineral waters, carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks under its own brands and also boasts more than 50 years of experience in the franchise business for soft drinks, currently acting as franchisee for the Sinalco brand. In addition, the Berentzen Group markets innovative fresh juice systems under the Citrocasa brand in its third segment, thus serving the fast-growing market for modern, health-oriented drinks. The Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft share (ISIN DE0005201602) is listed on the regulated market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

