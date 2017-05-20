

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Drillisch AG



Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5



63477 Maintal



Germany





2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:





Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft









Frankfurt am Main

Germany







4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12 May 2017



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

2.87 %

2.17 %

5.04 %

54845648

Previous notification

0 %

0 %

0 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 21 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 22 WpHG)

DE0005545503

1330589

244368

2.43 %

0.45 %

Total

1574957

2.87 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Call Options

16.03.2018

Anytime

75500

0.14 %

Right to Recall





589770

1.08 %





Total

665270

1.21 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps

17.03.2018



Cash

511720

0.93 %

Put Options

15.12.2017

Anytime

Physical

10400

0.02 %

Warrants

open-ended



Cash

3550

0.01 %







Total

525670

0.96 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

%

%

%

DB.USA Corporation

%

%

%

DB U. S. Financial Markets Holding Corporation

%

%

%

Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





