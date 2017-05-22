DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend





mutares AG: AGM 2017 approves dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per share





22.05.2017 / 09:36







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The Annual General Meeting of mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2), which took place in Munich on May 19, 2017, approved all resolutions proposed by the management with large majority and approved the dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per share.

During the Annual General Meeting, which took place in Munich on May 19, 2017, the shareholders of mutares AG approved with large majority the dividend payment of EUR 0.35 per share (approved by 99.9 percent). Based on the current share price the dividend correspondents to a yield of 2.5 percent. In total mutares AG distributes EUR 5,423,702.20 to its shareholders.

The shareholders of the company listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange were also satisfied with the overall performance of the mutares Group, exonerated the Executive as well as the Supervisory Board with a large majority and accepted all resolutions proposed by the management. The Executive Board gave a detailed presentation of the results of FY 2016 and the successful start in Q1 2017. It highlighted the great development of the automotive segment, which outperformed expectations significantly. The NAV which will now be published quarterly amounted to EUR 317.2m as of March 31, 2017 in comparison to EUR 307.9m as of December 31, 2016. For the current financial year, the Executive Board confirmed to the Annual General Meeting its forecast of another record year and anticipates an overall high M&A activity and three further acquisitions in the coming months thanks to the attractive transaction pipeline.

83.4 percent of the mutares" share capital was represented at the AGM. The voting results are available at http://www.mutares.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung-2/de/.

Company profile of mutares AG





mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).

For further information, please contact:

mutares AG



Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai



Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Tel. +49 89 9292776-0



Fax +49 89 9292776-22



ir@mutares.de



www.mutares.de