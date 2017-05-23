DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Linde AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Linde AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements





22.05.2017 / 15:54





Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Linde AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017

Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017

German: http://www.the-linde-group.com/de/news_and_media/publications/index.html

English: http://www.the-linde-group.com/en/news_and_media/publications/index.html





22.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

