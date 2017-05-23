DGAP-AFR: Linde AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

2017. május 22., hétfő, 15:54





22.05.2017


Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Linde AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Date of disclosure / German: October 27, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: October 27, 2017
German: http://www.the-linde-group.com/de/news_and_media/publications/index.html
English: http://www.the-linde-group.com/en/news_and_media/publications/index.html













Language: English
Company: Linde AG

Klosterhofstraße 1

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.linde.de





 
