Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Olivier
Last name(s): Elamine

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

alstria office REIT-AG


b) LEI

529900QIJIGPI0DRL085 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)



























Price(s) Volume(s)
11.76 EUR 11760.00 EUR
11.76 EUR 11760.00 EUR
11.76 EUR 15288.00 EUR
11.76 EUR 15288.00 EUR
11.76 EUR 4704.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
11.76 EUR 58800.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-19; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue













Language: English
Company: alstria office REIT-AG

Bäckerbreitergang 75

20355 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: http://www.alstria.de





 
