DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 19.05.2017, 17:03 CET/CEST - Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Drillisch AG


Correction of a release from 19.05.2017, 17:03 CET/CEST - Drillisch AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


22.05.2017 / 21:35


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


Mr Ralph Dommermuth




4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

United Internet AG
United Internet Investments Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16 May 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 31.41 % 0.90 % 32.31 % 63907817
Previous notification 20.70 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE0005545503
20074899 % 31.41 %
Total 20074899 31.41 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevicables Publication of the Offering Documents End of the Acceptance Period 575001 0.90 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:









































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ralph Dommermuth % % %
Ralph Dommermuth Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft % % %
United Internet AG 14.18 % % 15.08 %
United Internet Investments Holding GmbH 17.23 % % 17.23 %
Ralph Dommermuth % % %
Ralph Dommermuth GmbH & Co. KG Beteiligungsgesellschaft % % %
United Internet AG 14.18 % % 15.08 %
United Internet Investments Holding GmbH 17.23 % % 17.23 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 













Language: English
Company: Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.drillisch.de





 
