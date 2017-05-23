

/ pressrelease





Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



May 23, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF PREVAILS IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST NAUTILUS

HYOSUNG



International Trade Commission prohibits import of Hyosung ATMs with

infringing technology

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today

announced that the International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued a final

ruling in favor of Diebold Nixdorf in its patent infringement case against

Korea-based Nautilus Hyosung. The ruling bars Hyosung from importing or

installing a significant number of bank and retail grade automated teller

machines (ATMs) in the United States because those products infringe

Diebold"s patents.



The patents are just two examples of the leading edge technology that

differentiates Diebold from its competitors in the marketplace. One patent

relates to the innovative design which allows for a more compact footprint

and ease of service of Diebold"s ATMs. The other patent relates to

Diebold"s movable MICR-head, which reads checks processed through an ATM

with a high degree of accuracy and security and represents a key component

of deposit automation technology in the United States. After a full

evidentiary hearing, the administrative law judge found that there is

"strong circumstantial evidence that Hyosung had knowledge of Diebold"s

patented technology, copied it, and encouraged its customers to use it in

an infringing way."



Several Nautilus Hyosung bank and retail grade ATMs are affected by this

exclusion order, including the following: Halo II series; MX 5600 series;

MX 5200 series; MX 7600 series; MX 7800 series; MX 8200 series; MX 8700

series and the MX 8800 series.



"This ruling confirms that Hyosung violated U.S. law by importing and

selling products that infringe our patented technology," said Jonathan

Leiken, senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary

for Diebold Nixdorf. "Hyosung is now barred from importing the infringing

technology into the United States and their days of copying Diebold

innovations are over."



In addition, Diebold Nixdorf will continue to pursue its claim for damages

against Hyosung before a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern

District of Ohio, based on Hyosung"s infringement of Diebold"s U.S.

technology.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

