Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APRSteve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 23, 2017

DIEBOLD NIXDORF PREVAILS IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST NAUTILUS
HYOSUNG

International Trade Commission prohibits import of Hyosung ATMs with
infringing technology

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today
announced that the International Trade Commission (ITC) has issued a final
ruling in favor of Diebold Nixdorf in its patent infringement case against
Korea-based Nautilus Hyosung. The ruling bars Hyosung from importing or
installing a significant number of bank and retail grade automated teller
machines (ATMs) in the United States because those products infringe
Diebold"s patents.

The patents are just two examples of the leading edge technology that
differentiates Diebold from its competitors in the marketplace. One patent
relates to the innovative design which allows for a more compact footprint
and ease of service of Diebold"s ATMs. The other patent relates to
Diebold"s movable MICR-head, which reads checks processed through an ATM
with a high degree of accuracy and security and represents a key component
of deposit automation technology in the United States. After a full
evidentiary hearing, the administrative law judge found that there is
"strong circumstantial evidence that Hyosung had knowledge of Diebold"s
patented technology, copied it, and encouraged its customers to use it in
an infringing way."

Several Nautilus Hyosung bank and retail grade ATMs are affected by this
exclusion order, including the following: Halo II series; MX 5600 series;
MX 5200 series; MX 7600 series; MX 7800 series; MX 8200 series; MX 8700
series and the MX 8800 series.

"This ruling confirms that Hyosung violated U.S. law by importing and
selling products that infringe our patented technology," said Jonathan
Leiken, senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary
for Diebold Nixdorf. "Hyosung is now barred from importing the infringing
technology into the United States and their days of copying Diebold
innovations are over."

In addition, Diebold Nixdorf will continue to pursue its claim for damages
against Hyosung before a jury in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of Ohio, based on Hyosung"s infringement of Diebold"s U.S.
technology.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.diebold.com





 
Közzétételek - archívum