Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319



michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



May 22, 2017





DIEBOLD NIXDORF ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH KONY TO ACCELERATE

MOBILE TRANSFORMATION IN FINANCIAL SERVICES AND RETAIL



Company also acquires minority equity stake in Kony, joining forces with

leading mobile applications provider to drive innovative, consumer-centric

experiences



NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), the global leader in

connected commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Kony,

Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and application company, to offer

white label mobile application solutions for financial institutions and

retailers. The next generation mobile application suite-DN Mobile-will

enable a unified and highly personalized experience by leveraging crossplatform

data and integrating multiple channels to drive connected

commerce.



Digital trends are impacting every touchpoint and this partnership aims to

help banks and retailers on their digital transformation journey by putting

the consumer at the center of the experience. To address key mobility

trends around consumer loyalty and differentiated digital experiences, this

partnership will focus on the following core areas:

- Move to the next generation of mobile applications: DN Mobile will have

a pre-packaged option, as well as a build-your-own toolkit to empower

financial institutions and retailers to innovate quickly and better

engage with their customers.



- Engage the API economy: An open services-oriented application platform

will facilitate new types of collaborations with payment providers,

merchants and FinTechs.



- Transcend legacy channel silos: Integrated software product lines will

enable connected commerce across self-service, POS, branch and digital

channels.



"This partnership marks a transformative moment for the industries we

serve. We are extending our leadership in systems of engagement all the

way from the branch and store through to cloud connected mobile

applications for the consumer," said Alan Kerr, senior vice president,

software, Diebold Nixdorf. "This extended reach into mobile applications

will blend channels together in innovative new ways and propel our vision

of connected commerce into the marketplace. We couldn"t be more pleased to

be partnering with Kony, the market leader, on this exciting journey."

Kony is recognized as a top leader by Gartner and Forrester, and is the

largest mobility provider focused purely on cross-platform, cloud-based

enterprise solutions. Kony serves more than 250 million mobile app users

worldwide every day and manages more than 3.4 billion user sessions

annually.



"We are thrilled to join forces with Diebold Nixdorf," said Thomas E.

Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. "Diebold Nixdorf"s

vision and commitment to connected commerce, combined with their domain

expertise in banking and retail, make them the perfect partner for Kony.

Our joint vision is clear: to deliver the industry"s most innovative

digital solutions. Together, we will disrupt and lead the market. "

In conjunction with the partnership, Diebold Nixdorf is investing in a

minority equity stake in Kony and will have a seat on its board of

directors. Financial terms of the investment are not being disclosed.



About Kony, Inc.



Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and

mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile

application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations

of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into

innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry"s

leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure

omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design.

Kony"s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to

develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers,

partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all

types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to

transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was

named the first place winner in CTIA"s MobITs Awards in the Mobile

Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc.

500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.



About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.



Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with

approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains

corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares

are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol

"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.



