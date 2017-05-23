DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated / Third country release according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 30e of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
23.05.2017 / 16:02
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 30e Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Media Relations
|Investor Relations
|Mike Jacobsen, APR
|Steve Virostek
|+1-330-490-3796
|+1-330-490-6319
michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
May 22, 2017
DIEBOLD NIXDORF ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH KONY TO ACCELERATE
MOBILE TRANSFORMATION IN FINANCIAL SERVICES AND RETAIL
Company also acquires minority equity stake in Kony, joining forces with
leading mobile applications provider to drive innovative, consumer-centric
experiences
NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), the global leader in
connected commerce, today announced a strategic partnership with Kony,
Inc., the leading enterprise mobility and application company, to offer
white label mobile application solutions for financial institutions and
retailers. The next generation mobile application suite-DN Mobile-will
enable a unified and highly personalized experience by leveraging crossplatform
data and integrating multiple channels to drive connected
commerce.
Digital trends are impacting every touchpoint and this partnership aims to
help banks and retailers on their digital transformation journey by putting
the consumer at the center of the experience. To address key mobility
trends around consumer loyalty and differentiated digital experiences, this
partnership will focus on the following core areas:
- Move to the next generation of mobile applications: DN Mobile will have
a pre-packaged option, as well as a build-your-own toolkit to empower
financial institutions and retailers to innovate quickly and better
engage with their customers.
- Engage the API economy: An open services-oriented application platform
will facilitate new types of collaborations with payment providers,
merchants and FinTechs.
- Transcend legacy channel silos: Integrated software product lines will
enable connected commerce across self-service, POS, branch and digital
channels.
"This partnership marks a transformative moment for the industries we
serve. We are extending our leadership in systems of engagement all the
way from the branch and store through to cloud connected mobile
applications for the consumer," said Alan Kerr, senior vice president,
software, Diebold Nixdorf. "This extended reach into mobile applications
will blend channels together in innovative new ways and propel our vision
of connected commerce into the marketplace. We couldn"t be more pleased to
be partnering with Kony, the market leader, on this exciting journey."
Kony is recognized as a top leader by Gartner and Forrester, and is the
largest mobility provider focused purely on cross-platform, cloud-based
enterprise solutions. Kony serves more than 250 million mobile app users
worldwide every day and manages more than 3.4 billion user sessions
annually.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Diebold Nixdorf," said Thomas E.
Hogan, chairman and chief executive officer, Kony, Inc. "Diebold Nixdorf"s
vision and commitment to connected commerce, combined with their domain
expertise in banking and retail, make them the perfect partner for Kony.
Our joint vision is clear: to deliver the industry"s most innovative
digital solutions. Together, we will disrupt and lead the market. "
In conjunction with the partnership, Diebold Nixdorf is investing in a
minority equity stake in Kony and will have a seat on its board of
directors. Financial terms of the investment are not being disclosed.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based enterprise application and
mobility solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among mobile
application development platform (MADP) providers. Kony helps organizations
of all sizes drive business ingenuity by rapidly transforming ideas into
innovative and secure omni-channel applications. Built on the industry"s
leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure
omni-channel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design.
Kony"s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to
develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers,
partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all
types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to
transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was
named the first place winner in CTIA"s MobITs Awards in the Mobile
Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc.
500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape.
Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with
approximately 24,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains
corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares
are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol
"DBD". Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
###