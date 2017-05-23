DGAP-Adhoc: Metalcorp Group plans to issue a new bond for purposes of partly refinancing its existing bond 2013/2018
2017. május 23., kedd, 16:35
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group B.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt
Metalcorp Group plans to issue a new bond for purposes of partly refinancing its existing bond 2013/2018
Amsterdam, 23 May 2017 - The management of Metalcorp Group today decided in principle to place new bonds to institutional investors by way of an international private placement. The volume is expected to be at least EUR 70 million with an envisaged coupon at around 7.0% p.a. and a term of presumably five years. It is intended to use the proceeds from the bond partly for the repayment of the existing bond 2013/2018 and partly for general corporate financing purposes.
Following the successful closing of this private placement, Metalcorp Group intends to make a voluntary exchange and tender offer for the existing bond 2013/2018.
Metalcorp Group B.V., Amsterdam
The Management
For more information:
Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung
Better Orange IR & HV AG
+49 (0)89 8896906-25
metalcorp@better-orange.de
Ricardo Phielix (CFO)
Metalcorp Group B.V.
+31 (0) 20 890 89 00
rphielix@metalcorpgroup.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Metalcorp Group B.V.
|Crystal Tower, Orlyplein 10
|1043 DP Amsterdam
|Netherlands
|ISIN:
|DE000A1HLTD2
|WKN:
|A1HLTD
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
576649 23-May-2017 CET/CEST
