DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group B.V.


23-May-2017 / 16:35 CET/CEST


Amsterdam, 23 May 2017 - The management of Metalcorp Group today decided in principle to place new bonds to institutional investors by way of an international private placement. The volume is expected to be at least EUR 70 million with an envisaged coupon at around 7.0% p.a. and a term of presumably five years. It is intended to use the proceeds from the bond partly for the repayment of the existing bond 2013/2018 and partly for general corporate financing purposes.


Following the successful closing of this private placement, Metalcorp Group intends to make a voluntary exchange and tender offer for the existing bond 2013/2018.


Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung

Better Orange IR & HV AG

+49 (0)89 8896906-25

metalcorp@better-orange.de


Ricardo Phielix (CFO)

Metalcorp Group B.V.

+31 (0) 20 890 89 00

rphielix@metalcorpgroup.com







Language: English
Company: Metalcorp Group B.V.

Crystal Tower, Orlyplein 10

1043 DP Amsterdam

Netherlands
ISIN: DE000A1HLTD2
WKN: A1HLTD
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Basic Board) in Frankfurt





 
