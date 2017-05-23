DGAP-Ad-hoc: Metalcorp Group B.V. / Key word(s): Issue of Debt





Metalcorp Group plans to issue a new bond for purposes of partly refinancing its existing bond 2013/2018





23-May-2017 / 16:35 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Metalcorp Group plans to issue a new bond for purposes of partly refinancing its existing bond 2013/2018





Amsterdam, 23 May 2017 - The management of Metalcorp Group today decided in principle to place new bonds to institutional investors by way of an international private placement. The volume is expected to be at least EUR 70 million with an envisaged coupon at around 7.0% p.a. and a term of presumably five years. It is intended to use the proceeds from the bond partly for the repayment of the existing bond 2013/2018 and partly for general corporate financing purposes.





Following the successful closing of this private placement, Metalcorp Group intends to make a voluntary exchange and tender offer for the existing bond 2013/2018.





Metalcorp Group B.V., Amsterdam



The Management



For more information:



Frank Ostermair/Linh Chung



Better Orange IR & HV AG



+49 (0)89 8896906-25



metalcorp@better-orange.de





Ricardo Phielix (CFO)



Metalcorp Group B.V.



+31 (0) 20 890 89 00



rphielix@metalcorpgroup.com



23-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

