HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


23.05.2017 / 16:55


Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


HUGO BOSS AG

Dieselstraße 12

72555 Metzingen

Germany

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:


AXA S.A.

Paris
France


4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

AllianceBernstein L.P., New York, USA

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

16 May 2017

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.56 % 0 % 3.56 % 70,400,000
Previous notification 3.02 % 0 % 3.02 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)





















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 2,504,954 0 % 3.55817 %
US4445601069 0 31 0 % 0.00004 %
Total 2,504,985 3.56 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:




















































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
AXA S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers Paris S.A. % % %
 


AXA S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers S.A. % % %
AXA Framlington Group Ltd % % %
AXA Investment Managers UK Limited. % % %
 


AXA S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers S.A. % % %
AXA Investment Managers Japan Ltd % % %
 


AXA S.A. % % %
Oudinot Participations S.A. % % %
AXA America Holdings Inc. % % %
AXA Financial Inc % % %
AXA Equitable Financial Services LLC % % %
AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company % % %
Equitable Holdings LLC % % %
AllianceBernstein Corporation % % %
Alliance Bernstein L.P. 3.01 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 













