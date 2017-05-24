DGAP-DD: Drillisch AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: MV Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Vlasios
Last name(s): Choulidis
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Drillisch AG


b) LEI

 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005545503


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
56.038169 EUR 1712694.56 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
56.038169 EUR 1712694.56 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-23; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: Drillisch AG

Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5

63477 Maintal

Germany
Internet: www.drillisch.de





 
