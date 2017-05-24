DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of First Sensor AG elects new Supervisory Board
2017. május 24., szerda, 15:36
DGAP-News: First Sensor AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Corporate News, 24. Mai 2017
Annual General Meeting of First Sensor AG elects new Supervisory Board
- Prof. Christoph Kutter newly elected as fourth Supervisory Board member
- Prof. Alfred Gossner appointed for another 4 years as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board
As part of the 2017 Annual General Meeting, the shareholders of First Sensor AG today elected Prof. Chris-toph Kutter, Director of the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Microsystems and Solid State Technologies EMFT, to the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG. In addition, an amendment to the Articles of Association to provide for the expansion of the Supervisory Board from three to four members was resolved by the An-nual General Meeting. Since the amendment to the Articles of Association was entered in the commercial register, the Supervisory Board of the listed sensor system specialist has thus consisted of four members, with Prof. Kutter as the fourth Supervisory Board member.
After completing his physics studies at TU Munich, Prof. Kutter first worked as a research association at the MPI High Magnetic Field Laboratory in Grenoble, where he wrote his dissertation. In 1995 he earned his doctorate in physics at the University of Konstanz. He then took a job as a development engineer at Siemens Halbleiter in Munich. He held various management positions in Development at Siemens AG, later known as Infineon Technologies AG; most recently he was Corporate Vice President of R&D Excellence. Since 2012 Prof. Kutter has been director of the Fraunhofer Research Institution for Microsystems and Solid State Technologies EMFT and a professor for polytronic systems at Bundeswehr University in Munich. His primary research interests are sensors and actuators for humans and the environment
At the same time, Prof. Alfred Gossner, CFO of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, was appointed for another 4 years as member and Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
After completing an Economics degree and earning his doctorate, Prof. Gossner started his career at an international business consultancy in 1983. This was followed by sixteen years, starting from 1985, in various management positions at the Allianz Group, including as Group Managing Director (CEO) of Allianz South Africa, Johannesburg, and Allianz Namibia, Windhoek. Back in Germany, he took up the position of Chairman of the Management of Allianz Northern Germany in 1996 before being appointed as a member of the Management Board of Allianz Versicherungs-AG in 1999. In 2002, Prof. Gossner moved to the Management Board of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, where he is responsible for the areas of finance, controlling and information technology. In his role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of First Sensor AG, Prof. Gossner can also contribute his experience from supervisory board mandates for Germanische Lloyd AG, Karstadt Warenhaus AG and the Allianz Group.
The other two Supervisory Board mandates are held by Götz Gollan, member of the Management Board of equinet Bank AG, and Marc de Jong, CEO of LM Wind Power. Both of them are appointed as Supervisory Board members until the end of the Annual General Meeting that resolves on the approval of actions for the 2018 financial year.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|First Sensor AG
|Peter-Behrens-Straße 15
|12459 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-760
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 63 99 23-719
|E-mail:
|ir@first-sensor.com
|Internet:
|www.first-sensor.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007201907
|WKN:
|720190
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
577331 24.05.2017
