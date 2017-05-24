DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: CEO succession planning

2017. május 24., szerda, 15:29





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel


Covestro AG: CEO succession planning


24-May-2017 / 15:29 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The Supervisory Board of Covestro has named Dr. Markus Steilemann as successor of Patrick Thomas as Chairman of the Covestro Board of Management in today"s meeting.

 

The contract of acting CEO Patrick Thomas remains unchanged until the end of September 30, 2018.

 

Dr. Markus Steilemann is member of the Board of Management since 2015. He is Chief Commercial Officer and responsible for all commercial functions at Covestro, including innovation.


Contact:

Ronald Köhler

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 214 6009 5098

E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com


Ilia Kürten

Phone: +49 214 6009 7429

E-mail: ilia.kuerten@covestro.com


Cedric Schupp

Phone: +49 214 6009 2336

E-mail: cedric.schupp@covestro.com







24-May-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de



























Language: English
Company: Covestro AG

Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60

51373 Leverkusen

Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 214 60095098
Fax: +49 (0) 214 60097002
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Internet: www.covestro.com
ISIN: DE0006062144
WKN: 606214
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



577273  24-May-2017 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=577273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum