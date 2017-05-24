DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: CEO succession planning
2017. május 24., szerda, 15:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
The Supervisory Board of Covestro has named Dr. Markus Steilemann as successor of Patrick Thomas as Chairman of the Covestro Board of Management in today"s meeting.
The contract of acting CEO Patrick Thomas remains unchanged until the end of September 30, 2018.
Dr. Markus Steilemann is member of the Board of Management since 2015. He is Chief Commercial Officer and responsible for all commercial functions at Covestro, including innovation.
