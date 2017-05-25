DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement





Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)

24 May 2017



3. New total number of voting rights:

164042940







