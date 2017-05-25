On 24 May 2017 a form TR-1 has been received by the Company from Kleinwort Benson (Jersey) Trustees Limited as Trustee of the Dialog Semiconductor Plc Employee Benefit Trust, Jersey, United Kingdom

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:



Dialog Semiconductor Plc

2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



Kleinwort Benson (Jersey) Trustees Limited as Trustee of the Dialog Semiconductor Plc Employee Benefit Trust

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):

5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different):



18 May 2017

6. Date on which the issuer notified:



24 May 2017

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



4%

8. Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class / type of shares:



GB0059822006

Situation previous to the triggering transaction



Number of shares: 3,260,263



Number of voting rights: 3,260,263

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Number of shares direct: 3,109,351



Number of voting rights direct: 3,109,351



Number of voting rights indirect: 0



% of voting rights direct: 3.93%



% of voting rights indirect: 0%

B: Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction



Type of financial instrument: N/A



Expiration date: N/A



Exercise/conversion period: At any time



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:

C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



N/A

Total (A+B+C)

Number of voting rights: 3,109,351



% of voting rights: 3.93%

9. Chain of controlled undertaking through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:



N/A

10. to 12. Proxy Voting:



Name of the proxy holder:

13. Additional information:



14. Contact name: Steve Smith



15. Contact telephone number: 0044 1534 613055