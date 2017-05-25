DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Amberg, May 24, 2017 - At today"s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Grammer AG, the company"s shareholders supported the management"s course of action with a substantial majority. All proposals of Grammer management were accepted by an overwhelming majority. Accordingly, the shareholders of Grammer AG voted against the most recent intended exchange of three members of the Supervisory Board with candidates proposed by Cascade International Investment GmbH and thereby rejected all counter motions of the investor with a clear majority.

At the 2017 AGM, a total of 67 per cent of the company"s share capital was represented. The very high attendance level demonstrates the significance of this year"s AGM and the shareholders" interest in opposing a minority shareholder taking control.

The counter motions submitted prior to the AGM by the investor Cascade International Investment GmbH with regard to the removal of members of the Supervisory Board, the issue of a vote of no-confidence in the Executive Board as well as the inquiry and assertion of compensation claims against the executive committee were rejected with a clear majority.

Executive Board and Supervisory Board continue to emphasise their willingness to hold serious discussions with Prevent group and its representatives in the interest of the well-being of the Company.

