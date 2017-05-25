DGAP-Adhoc: Annual General Meeting of Grammer AG today voted for all agenda items as recommended by the administration and against the counter motions proposed by Cascade International Investment GmbH

Annual General Meeting of Grammer AG today voted for all agenda items as recommended by the administration and against the counter motions proposed by Cascade International Investment GmbH


24-May-2017 / 21:53 CET/CEST


GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

Amberg, May 24, 2017 - At today"s Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Grammer AG, the company"s shareholders supported the management"s course of action with a substantial majority. All proposals of Grammer management were accepted by an overwhelming majority. Accordingly, the shareholders of Grammer AG voted against the most recent intended exchange of three members of the Supervisory Board with candidates proposed by Cascade International Investment GmbH and thereby rejected all counter motions of the investor with a clear majority.



At the 2017 AGM, a total of 67 per cent of the company"s share capital was represented. The very high attendance level demonstrates the significance of this year"s AGM and the shareholders" interest in opposing a minority shareholder taking control.



The counter motions submitted prior to the AGM by the investor Cascade International Investment GmbH with regard to the removal of members of the Supervisory Board, the issue of a vote of no-confidence in the Executive Board as well as the inquiry and assertion of compensation claims against the executive committee were rejected with a clear majority.



Executive Board and Supervisory Board continue to emphasise their willingness to hold serious discussions with Prevent group and its representatives in the interest of the well-being of the Company.



GRAMMER AG

The Executive Board






Contact:

GRAMMER AG

Ralf Hoppe

Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200

investor-relations@grammer.com







Language: English
Company: Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
