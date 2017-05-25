DGAP-Adhoc: Annual General Meeting of Grammer AG today voted for all agenda items as recommended by the administration and against the counter motions proposed by Cascade International Investment GmbH
2017. május 24., szerda, 21:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Art. 17 MAR
At the 2017 AGM, a total of 67 per cent of the company"s share capital was represented. The very high attendance level demonstrates the significance of this year"s AGM and the shareholders" interest in opposing a minority shareholder taking control.
The counter motions submitted prior to the AGM by the investor Cascade International Investment GmbH with regard to the removal of members of the Supervisory Board, the issue of a vote of no-confidence in the Executive Board as well as the inquiry and assertion of compensation claims against the executive committee were rejected with a clear majority.
Executive Board and Supervisory Board continue to emphasise their willingness to hold serious discussions with Prevent group and its representatives in the interest of the well-being of the Company.
GRAMMER AG
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
577505 24-May-2017 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group successfully starts 2017 fiscal year
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit sehr gutem Jahresauftakt 2017
[2017.05.17. 08:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Main offer period of BioTelemetry, Inc."s tender offer for LifeWatch AG shares begins
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
EQS-Adhoc: LifeWatch AG: Hauptangebotsfrist vom Übernahmeangebot von BioTelemetry, Inc. für LifeWatch AG beginnt
[2017.05.10. 07:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Nevada Zinc Corporation: Projekt Livingstone ist mögliche Quelle der großen Goldnuggets; wird durch Erkundungsarbeiten des Yukon Geological Survey unterstützt
[2017.03.03. 07:50]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: WACHSTUM IN KERNBEREICHEN TREIBT ERFOLGREICHEN START IN DAS GESCHÄFTSJAHR 2017
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Infineon Technologies AG: STRUCTURAL GROWTH DRIVES EXCELLENT START TO THE NEW FISCAL YEAR
[2017.02.02. 07:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: AfDB appoints MCB Investment Management as Fund Manager for its first Fixed Income ETF in Africa (news with additional features)
[2016.12.09. 14:40]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erhöht Anteil an der ARIVA.DE AG auf 67 Prozent
[2016.12.06. 08:00]