DGAP-News: Drillisch AG: Statement of Drillisch AG on the publication of the offer document
2017. május 26., péntek, 13:08
DGAP-News: Drillisch AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Miscellaneous
Press release
Statement of Drillisch AG on the publication of the offer document
Maintal, May 26, 2017. In connection with the proposed acquisition of 1&1 Telecommunication SE by Drillisch AG, today United Internet AG, the parent company of 1&1, published the offer document for the concurrent voluntary public tender offer for Drillisch. In response, a spokesman for Drillisch stated:
"Drillisch has taken notice of the publication of the offer document for the concurrent tender offer by United Internet. In compliance with their statutory obligations, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will thoroughly review the offer and expect to issue a reasoned statement within two weeks. The publication of the offer document initiates an intermediate stage of the overall transaction. The first step of the acquisition of 1&1 was successfully completed with the registration of the Capital Increase I in the commercial register on May 16, 2017. However, the expected growth opportunities and synergies can only be realized for the shareholders of Drillisch in case of a successful conclusion of the overall transaction. Therefore, we are continuously working towards the second step of the acquisition of 1&1 and ask our shareholders for approval at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled July 25, 2017."
Important note:
To the extent that this publication contains forward-looking statements, also with respect to the takeover offer, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft has made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in the accompanying circumstances that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft. These expectations and forward-looking statements can turn out to be incorrect and the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements. Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft does not assume an obligation to update the forward-looking statements with respect to the actual development or incidents, basic conditions, assumptions or other factors.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drillisch AG
|Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6181 412 218
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6181 412 183
|E-mail:
|ir@drillisch.de
|Internet:
|www.drillisch.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005545503
|WKN:
|554550
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
577835 26.05.2017
