DGAP-NVR: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2017. május 26., péntek, 16:00





DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft / Total Voting Rights Announcement


DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


26.05.2017 / 16:00


Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
















Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer


DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

Potsdamer Straße 58

10785 Berlin

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG) 24 May 2017

3. New total number of voting rights:

18397423













26.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: DEAG Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft

Potsdamer Straße 58

10785 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.deag.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




577939  26.05.2017 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=577939&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum