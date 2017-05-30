DGAP-DD: BB BIOTECH AG english

2017. május 29., hétfő, 17:41








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


29.05.2017 / 17:40



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr. Dr.
First name: Klaus
Last name(s): Strein

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

BB BIOTECH AG


b) LEI

391200MBZQNPFHIVKO34 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0038389992


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
55.778261 CHF 2008017.40 CHF


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
55.778261 CHF 2008017.40 CHF


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: SIX Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX













29.05.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de













Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG

Schwertstrasse 6

8200 Schaffhausen

Switzerland
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch





 
End of News DGAP News Service



35503  29.05.2017 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum