DGAP-Adhoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG: W&W AG is assessing options for Wüstenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank
2017. május 31., szerda, 21:39
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (W&W) examines options for the future of Wüstenrot Bank AG Pfandbriefbank. The options range from further focusing the business activities through cooperations to the sale of the bank, in which W&W holds 100 percent of the shares. This process shall provide the bank with even greater opportunities for growth.
The assessment is expressly unbiased as to the result. It is linked to the transfer of the mortgage loan business to Wüstenrot Bausparkasse AG, which now also issues mortgage bonds (Pfandbriefe). The new German Building Society Act (Bausparkassengesetz) has enabled both. Wüstenrot Bausparkasse AG, also a wholly owned subsidiary of W&W AG, has thus broadened the scope of its position within W&W Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG
|Gutenbergstrasse 30
|70176 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ww-ag.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008051004
|WKN:
|805100
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
579333 31-May-2017 CET/CEST
