Hamburg, 01 June 2017. The Supervisory Board of TOM TAILOR Holding SE has appointed Liam Devoy as the Company"s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 01 August 2017. As the COO, Mr. Devoy will be in charge of the executive department operations (i.e. in particular purchasing, logistics and IT).

The 54-year old has more than 20 years" experience in the fashion and sportswear industry. In the course of his career he always worked in operations functions, including positions at companies such as Quicksilver, Marc Jacobs, The Children"s Place and Reebok. In his most recent position as Vice President, Global Supply Chain Strategy he was in charge of the strategic direction of the global supply chain of the Adidas Group. In previous roles at Adidas and Reebok, Mr. Devoy was also operationally responsible for setting up the global warehouse network.

He is also no stranger to the TOM TAILOR GROUP: Between 2015 and 2016 he served as an external executive consultant, supporting the Company in the development of its multi-channel sales strategy. As new COO he will now push forward that strategy and substantially expand it.

Dr Heiko Schäfer, CEO of TOM TAILOR Holding SE, is looking forward to the future collaboration in the management team: "With Liam Devoy we will have a manager with extensive international experience at our side who has long-term expertise in enhancing efficiency and shortening global supply chains. We are confident that he will use his know-how to generate fresh impetus in his area of responsibility and keep us on track in our efforts to optimize our omni-channel-enabled, efficient procurement and supply processes."

Liam Devoy adds: "The TOM TAILOR GROUP has a long tradition and, with its branding and product expertise, enormous potential. I"m looking forward to working alongside Heiko Schäfer and Thomas Dressendörfer as a member of the management team to further leveraging this potential, driving forward the corporate strategy and boosting the Company"s long-term profitability."

Mr. Devoy will succeed Company founder Uwe Schröder as the third member of the Management Board. Mr. Schröder was delegated to the management team on an interim basis in September 2016 in accordance with Section 105 Par. 2 of the German Stock Company Act (AktG). Mr. Schröder will now step down from all official positions after 50 years of service with the Company and will serve in the future in an advisory capacity as the Company"s honorary president.

About TOM TAILOR GROUP

TOM TAILOR GROUP is an international, vertically aligned fashion and lifestyle company that focusses on so called Casual Wear offered in the medium price segment. The product portfolio is complemented by a broad range of fashionable accessories. With its umbrella brands TOM TAILOR and BONITA, the Group addresses various segments of the fashion market.

The TOM TAILOR brand is marketed through the retail and wholesale segments, and thus through single-label stores as well as wholesale partners. At the end of 2016, these comprised 469 TOM TAILOR stores and 195 franchise stores, 2.992 shop-in-shops and around 8,400 multi-label points of sale. The brand is present in more than 35 countries.

BONITA has 914 retail stores as well as 56 shop-in-shop spaces.

The collections of both brands are also available through their respective online shops.

Further information is also available at www.tom-tailor-group.com and www.BONITA.eu

