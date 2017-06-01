DGAP-AFR: UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

UBS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 37v, 37w, 37y of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


UBS AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 03, 2017
Date of disclosure / English: August 03, 2017
German: https://www.ubs.com/global/de/about_ubs/investor_relations/quarterly_reporting/2017.html
English: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/about_ubs/investor_relations/quarterly_reporting/2017.html













Language: English
Company: UBS AG

Bahnhofstrasse 45

8001 Zürich

Switzerland
Internet: www.ubs.com





 
