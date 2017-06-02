DGAP-Adhoc: SolarWorld AG: Supervisory Board Recission
2017. június 01., csütörtök, 15:03
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SolarWorld AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel/Miscellaneous
SolarWorld AG: Supervisory Board Recission
Dr. Georg Gansen, member and chairman of the Supervisory Board of SolarWorld AG has just informed the company that he will resign from his position as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board as of June 30, 2017, due to other professional tasks.
