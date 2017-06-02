DGAP-Adhoc: SolarWorld AG: Supervisory Board Recission

SolarWorld AG: Supervisory Board Recission


SolarWorld AG: Supervisory Board Recission


01-Jun-2017 / 15:03 CET/CEST


SolarWorld AG: Supervisory Board Recission



Dr. Georg Gansen, member and chairman of the Supervisory Board of SolarWorld AG has just informed the company that he will resign from his position as member and chairman of the Supervisory Board as of June 30, 2017, due to other professional tasks.

 



