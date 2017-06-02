

01-Jun-2017 / 15:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DGAP-Adhoc: BUWOG AG announces preliminary results of its rights offering



Capital measures/Cash capital increase

01 June 2017

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA







On 15 May 2017, BUWOG AG, Hietzinger Kai 131, 1130 Vienna, ("BUWOG") announced the start of its cash capital increase of up to 12,471,685 new BUWOG shares (ISIN AT00BUWOG001).

BUWOG herewith announces the preliminary results of the Rights Offering and informs the market that - as of 1 June 2017, 15:00 CET - subscription rights for an aggregate 7.3 million new BUWOG shares were exercised in the Rights Offering; this number may be slightly smaller on account of price limits, depending on the final subscription and offer price. New BUWOG shares which are not subscribed for during the subscription period, are offered to institutional investors in concurrent private placements in and outside of Austria (the "International Placement").





The final number of new BUWOG shares issued in the cash capital increase and the offer and subscription price, which will be identical, will be determined in a book-building procedure upon completion of the International Placement by BUWOG jointly with Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and Goldman Sachs International acting as Global Coordinators and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Erste Group Bank AG, Kempen & Co N.V. and Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking acting as Joint Bookrunners (together the "Banks") and is expected to be published on 2 June 2017.







About BUWOG Group





BUWOG AG, Hietzinger Kai 131, 1130 Vienna, Austria, is the leading German-Austrian full-service provider in the residential property business and now looks back on 65 years of expertise. Its high quality property portfolio encompasses approximately 50,700 units and is distributed between Germany and Austria. In addition to asset management (sustainable leasing and portfolio management), the entire value chain of the residential sector is covered by the sales (profitable sale of individual flats as well as properties and portfolios) and development (planning and construction of new buildings in Berlin, Hamburg and Vienna ) segments. The shares of BUWOG AG (ISIN AT00BUWOG001) have been listed on the Frankfurt, Vienna (ATX) and Warsaw stock exchanges since the end of April 2014. The issued convertible bond 2016-2021 (ISIN AT0000A1NQH2) is listed on the Third Market (MTF) of the Vienna Stock Exchange.





Legal Notice / Disclaimer: This document serves marketing purposes in Austria. The offer of securities of BUWOG AG in Austria is being made solely by means and on the basis of the published prospectus prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Austrian Capital Markets Act, which is available free of charge at BUWOG AG (Hietzinger Kai 131, 1130 Vienna, Austria) and on BUWOG"s website www.buwog.com/en/investor-relations/shares/capital-increase-2017.

This document should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or in part, nor should its contents be disclosed by recipients to any other persons other than that person"s professional adviser. This document may not be circulated or distributed, nor may any interests in connection with this document be offered or sold, whether directly or indirectly, to any person in any jurisdiction other than investors to whom the distribution of such information or the offer or sale of such interests are permitted under applicable laws and regulations, and where applicable any exemptions which must be relied upon in order to distribute such information or offer or sale such interests have been, or will be (as applicable) relied upon.

These materials are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

These materials are not an invitation nor are they intended to be an inducement to engage in investment activity for the purpose of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended ("FSMA"). These materials are directed only at (i) persons in member states of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(1)(e) of the EU Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC as amended) and includes any relevant implementing measure in each relevant member state of the EEA) (the "Qualified Investors");; or (ii) persons in the United Kingdom that are Qualified Investors" that are also persons who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Financial Promotion Order"); or (b) are high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other persons to whom article 49(2) (a) to (d) of the Financial Promotion Order applies; or (c) are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). If you are not a Relevant Person, you will not be eligible to participate in the offering, and you should not act upon, or rely on, this announcement. The securities or any investment or controlled activity to which such securities relate are only available to, and will be engaged in only with, Relevant Persons.











Contact:



Holger Lueth



Managing Director Corporate Finance & Investor Relations



holger.lueth@buwog.com



