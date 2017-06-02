







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





01.06.2017 / 16:54







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

WTW-Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Stella A.

Last name(s):

Ahlers

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ahlers AG





b) LEI

529900W4D172NXB8WQ23



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005009732





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

6.50 EUR





6500.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

6.5000 EUR





6500.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2017-06-01; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt am Main

MIC:

XFRA



