DGAP-Adhoc: Covestro AG: Resignation of the CFO
2017. június 01., csütörtök, 17:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Covestro AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Today, the CFO of Covestro, Frank H. Lutz, has given notice of resignation of his office as Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective as of the end of tomorrow, June 2nd, 2017.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has with regret taken note of this decision.
Contact:
Ronald Köhler
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 214 6009 5098
E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com
Ilia Kürten
Phone: +49 214 6009 7429
E-mail: ilia.kuerten@covestro.com
Cédric Schupp
Phone: +49 214 6009 2336
E-mail: cedric.schupp@covestro.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Covestro AG
|Kaiser-Wilhelm-Allee 60
|51373 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 214 60095098
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 214 60097002
|E-mail:
|ronald.koehler@covestro.com
|Internet:
|www.covestro.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006062144
|WKN:
|606214
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
579693 01-Jun-2017 CET/CEST
