Today, the CFO of Covestro, Frank H. Lutz, has given notice of resignation of his office as Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective as of the end of tomorrow, June 2nd, 2017.


The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has with regret taken note of this decision.



