Today, the CFO of Covestro, Frank H. Lutz, has given notice of resignation of his office as Chief Financial Officer and Labor Director to the Chairman of the Supervisory Board effective as of the end of tomorrow, June 2nd, 2017.





The Chairman of the Supervisory Board has with regret taken note of this decision.







Contact:



Ronald Köhler



Head of Investor Relations



Phone: +49 214 6009 5098



E-mail: ronald.koehler@covestro.com





Ilia Kürten



Phone: +49 214 6009 7429



E-mail: ilia.kuerten@covestro.com





Cédric Schupp



Phone: +49 214 6009 2336



E-mail: cedric.schupp@covestro.com



