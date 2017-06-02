DGAP-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


01.06.2017 / 17:45



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Lawrence Alan
Last name(s): Rosen

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
63.06600 EUR 31533.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
63.0660 EUR 31533.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2017-05-26; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR













Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

Kennedyplatz 1

50569 Köln

Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com





 
