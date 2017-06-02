DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the third tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
2017. június 02., péntek, 18:30
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Announcement relating to the second interim (twelve weeks) settlement of the third tranche of shares to be bought back pursuant to Dialog Semiconductor Plc"s share buyback programme
London, UK, June 2 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA:DLG) reports that, pursuant to the third tranche of the share buyback programme announced by the Company on February 27, 2017, the Company has purchased the following ordinary shares in the Company from Barclays Bank PLC:
Further information on the Company"s share buyback programme is available on the Company"s website at:
http://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks
For further information please contact:
FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2016, it had approximately $1.198 billion in revenue and currently has approximately 1,800 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index.
For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
580217 02.06.2017
